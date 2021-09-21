PF investigates fraud in the acquisition of high-cost medicines by the Ministry of Health | Federal District

On Tuesday (21), the Federal Police launched an operation that investigates fraud in the purchase of high-cost medicines by the Ministry of Health. 15 search and seizure warrants in the Federal District, in Alagoas, Minas Gerais, Pernambuco and São Paulo.

The suspicion, according to agents, is that a scheme favored companies, which generated a shortage in the stock of the folder. The frauds would have caused the death of at least 14 patients and loss of R$ 20 million (see details below).

Another operation: PF investigates diversion of public funds allocated to scientific research in Brasília

PF investigates diversion of public funds allocated to scientific research in Brasília Theft: PF investigates an employee suspected of embezzling R$1 million in electronics from the Federal Public Defender’s Office

THE TV Globo found that among the targets are the former director of the health logistics department of the Executive Secretariat of the Ministry of Health and investigated in Operation Lava Jato, Davidson Tolentino, and Francisco Maximiano, partner-president of Need Medicines – intermediary company for the purchase of the Covid-19 Covaxin vaccine, canceled after suspected irregularities.

Another person investigated is the national secretary for Mobility and Urban Regional Development, Tiago Pontes de Queiroz. He also served in the ministry as logistics director. G1 tries to contact the suspects’ defense and the folder said it will collaborate with the investigations.

According to the investigation, the crimes occurred between 2016 and 2018. Police officers identified that the scheme involved the purchase of drugs by the Health Logistics Directorate of the Ministry of Health.

The PF informed that the supply of the following medicines was affected by the scheme:

Aldurazyme

Fabrazyme

Myozyme

elaprase

Soliris/Eculizumab

Police said they found evidence of failure to comply with administrative, bidding and health legislation, in addition to non-compliance with court decisions given to patients. Those involved can be held liable for the crimes of bid fraud, embezzlement, misrepresentation, passive corruption, malfeasance, administrative law and active corruption.

According to the PF, the poor conduct of the acquisition processes of these drugs caused a shortage of stocks for several months. The Federal Police estimates that there was a transfer of R$ 20 million for the purchase of medicines that were never delivered.

The investigators said that the problem caused harm to hundreds of patients receiving court orders, which contributed to their ‘worsening health’.

Of the patients who suffered from lack of medication, at least 14 died. The agents said that the information about the deaths was provided by associations and relatives of victims, who told police that they died without access to a last attempt at medical treatment.