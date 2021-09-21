Photos of Corinthians’ new third jersey leak | corinthians

Images of the new third Corinthians jersey were leaked on the internet this Tuesday, a few days before the launch of the piece. The photos were published by the American website Footy Headlines.

Neither Nike nor Corinthians officially confirm the veracity of the images, but the ge found out that the photos are even of the new uniform, which will start on sale at the end of this month.

1 of 4 Supposed new Corinthians jersey 3 leak — Photo: Reproduction Supposed new Corinthians 3 shirt leak — Photo: Reproduction

The tendency is for Timão’s debut with the play to take place in a duel with Red Bull Bragantino, on October 2nd, for the Brasileirão. The women’s team can wear the piece before the men’s, but there is no confirmed date yet. The values ​​were also not disclosed.

Corinthians’ third shirt is back in purple, which has already been used by the club’s marketing department in 2008, 2009 and 2010.

The emblem of Corinthians and Nike, the club’s sports equipment supplier, appears in gold. Another detail is the phrase “Respect the mines”, which is on the back collar.

As the creations are made two years in advance, the 2021/22 model was approved by the management of Andrés Sanchez, who had Caio Campos in charge of marketing.

