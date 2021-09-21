Pilar creates climate and treats Luísa badly in reunion · TV News

The reunion of Pilar (Gabriela Medvedovski) and Luísa (Mariana Ximenes) will be marked by a climax in Nos Tempos do Imperador. Unable to hide her resentment for believing that she was betrayed by the Countess of Barral and Samuel (Michel Gomes), the doctor will treat the noblewoman very badly in the six o’clock soap opera on Globo.

In the scenes planned to air in this Tuesday’s chapter (21) , the governess of the princesses will find the young woman saying goodbye to Teresa Cristina (Leticia Sabatella) at Quinta da Boa Vista. She won’t be able to hide her surprise at seeing her son’s former nanny.

“I didn’t know you had come back,” Luísa will say. “It arrived yesterday from the United States. The countess is in front of the first doctor in Brazil”, will comment the empress. “You’ve achieved something extraordinary! I’m happy… It’s a dream come true, isn’t it?”, will congratulate Dom Pedro 2º’s lover (Selton Mello).

Pilar, however, will adopt a cool stance. “Yes, thank you, excuse me, I was just leaving”, the young woman will say, but Luísa will be in front of her: “We need to talk at some point.” Samuel’s ex-fiancée will dispense with the prose: “We have nothing to say to each other.”

The only new Globo soap opera on the air, Nos Tempos do Imperador takes place around 40 years after the events of Novo Mundo (2017). In addition to the spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

