Player and fitness coach take Cruzeiro in court; know values ​​and who they are

Cruzeiro started the week with two more labor claims on the account. The first is from left-back João Lucas, hired at the beginning of last year and who left Raposa months later, in September. The second, by the physical trainer Ronaldo Torres, brought by Felipe Conceição, in 2021. The values, added together, exceed R$ 800 thousand.

According to information brought this Monday (20), by GE and Rádio Itatiaia, the player, currently on Avaí and who received about R$ 82 thousand monthly (R$ 48 thousand in the wallet and R$ 32 thousand of rights to image), charges R$ 530,312.17 from the former club. The salary would even be readjusted to R$ 85 thousand (portfolio + image), in addition to the right to housing assistance of R$ 2.5 thousand.

“The club did not pay the salary for the month of May 2021, the balance of salary for the month of June (09 days), the prior notice (30 days) and the reflexes, the 13th salary prop. (4/12), as vacation + 1/3 prop. (4/12), did not prove the regularity of the monthly FGTS deposits, nor were the payments of the values ​​of social security quotas and Income Tax made”, describes the action.

The preparer, in turn, activates the miners charging a total amount of R$ 343,254.99. Ronaldo had a salary of R$ 40 thousand at Raposa. “Until mid-September 2020, the Complainant was in charge of the team. However, with the failure of the association in Serie B, the Complainant and some other colleagues became responsible for the poor results. He was then advised by the board that he would no longer be used and that he should look for another team to transfer”, says in the action.

Collections from João Lucas:

– Payment of the balance of the Debt Reset Instrument referring to the CLT, in the amount of R$36,223.70 net principal, R$724.47 2% fine and R$6,502.00 of FGTS;

– Payment of the balance of the Debt Rescheduling Instrument referring to the Image Right, in the amount of R$ 204,000.00 principal and R$ 4,080.00 fine, 2%;

– Payment of the fine of article 467 of the CLT, in the amount of R$ 5,610.85;

– Payment of the fine of article 477 of the CLT, in the amount of R$ 51,000.00;

– Payment of Moral Harassment, in the amount of BRL 153,000.00

– Payment of Loss Fees, in the amount of 15% on the conviction, in the amount of R$ 69,171.15

Ronaldo Torres Collections:

– Granting of free justice;

– Payment of the salary amount for May/2021, plus the balance of nine (09) days’ salary for the month of June/2021, equivalent to R$51,999.99;

– Payment of the amount referring to the period of indemnified prior notice of 30 days, equivalent to R$ 40,000.00;

– Payment of amounts referring to the 13th proportional salary 12/05, observing the prior notice period, equivalent to R$ 16,666.66;

– Payment of the amounts referring to proportional vacations 12/05 + 1/3, observing the prior notice period, equivalent to R$ 22,222.21;

– Accountability of the Respondent for the entirety of the FGTS deposits, throughout the contract, including the termination fine of 40% respecting the correct salary amount, and observing the period of notice, with the obligation to provide the guides and connectivity key for survey, including, under penalty of substitutive indemnity, equivalent to R$ 28,099.54;

– Payment of the amount equivalent to a monthly salary based on art. 477 of the CLT, equivalent to R$ 40,000.00;

– Order the defendant to pay the 50% increase on the uncontroversial amounts not paid at the first hearing, based on art. 467 of the CLT, equivalent to R$ 99,494.20;

– Order of the defendant to pay fees for loss of suit, at the level of 15% (fifteen percent) of the total amount due, equivalent to R$ 44,772.39.

