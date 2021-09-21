Police hit by a car in Florianópolis undergoes surgery; see the health status

Sergeant Jamir Gonzaga Rachadel was thrown about five meters after being run over in the Estreito neighborhood this Monday morning (20)

The Military Police released an update on the state of health of the military policeman run over in the Estreito neighborhood, in Florianópolis, this Monday morning (20).

The victim is sergeant Jamir Gonzaga Rachadel, who works at the 22nd BPM, located in the continental region of the Capital. He was taken to Hospital Governador Celso Ramos and is in stable condition.

The officer underwent surgery on his right arm, in addition to suffering fractures in four ribs. After performing a tomography and an x-ray “no more serious problems” were found.

The police officer remains under observation and should be released this Monday, according to the PM.

remember the accident

The accident happened around 10am this Monday. According to the city’s Municipal Guard, the victim was thrown about 5 meters away with the force of the impact.

The driver was driving a Chevrolet/Agile. He would have invaded the sidewalk and hit the security officer, who was on duty. The PM was thrown against the facade of a trade. The front of the establishment, made of glass, was damaged.

The serious accident occurred on Avenida General Liberato Bittencourt with Antonieta de Barros, in Estreito. The first information given by the Municipal Guard indicates that the driver suffered a sudden illness.