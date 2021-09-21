Police identify one of the helicopter hijackers | Rio de Janeiro



Hijacked helicopter maneuvers on top of battalion

Rio — Through fingerprint exams, the Civil Police has already identified one of the criminals who hijacked a private helicopter yesterday afternoon, forcing the pilot to proceed to the Gericinó Complex, in Bangu. He is a member of the Comando Vermelho faction.

According to information gathered by the report, the duo’s objective was to rescue a prisoner from the faction at Vicente Piragibe prison, during the period of visits. During this interval, families would be in the courtyard with the detainees, thus facilitating the escape.

However, as O DIA anticipated yesterday, pilot Adonis Lopes, who is also a Civil Police pilot, managed to frustrate the kidnappers’ objective by trying to land at the 14th BPM (Bangu). He got into hand-to-hand combat with criminals and nearly lost control of the aircraft. At that point, he managed to send a signal to the air control center, informing him that the helicopter was under the control of bandits.

The police also know that the pair paid a total of R$14,000 for the round trip to Angra dos Reis. They left Lagoa, in Rio’s South Zone, in the morning and returned the same day — 24 hours anticipating the end of the trip.

When the pair decides to abort the rescue, after the pilot’s maneuver, they demand that they be left in the community of Caramujo, in Niterói, an area dominated by the Comando Vermelho.

Investigations to find out who the rescued prisoner might be are continuing by the Police for the Repression of Organized Criminal Actions (Draco). Complaints can be passed on the specialized instagram: @draco_ie