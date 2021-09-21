Portugal may no longer require covid-19 examination for Brazilians

The Portuguese government will soon be able to recognize the vaccination certificate of Brazilians and release them from presenting a negative test for covid-19 on arrival. However, the change still depends on the government of Brazil — which still requires the test of every foreigner who lands here — also free the Portuguese for entry without the need for tests.

The Ministry of Internal Administration announced the relaxation of the requirement on Friday (17), the date on which the new Dispatch was published in the Diário da República.

The updated text states that “the validity of vaccination or recovery certificates issued by third countries is recognized, under conditions of reciprocity”, and brings a list of countries whose citizens can already present their “vaccine passports” in Portuguese territory.

They are: Saudi Arabia, Australia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Canada, South Korea, Jordan, New Zealand, Qatar, Moldova, China, Singapore, Ukraine, Uruguay, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan. Citizens of other European countries were already able to circulate in Portugal with the covid-19 certificate of the European Union.

However, only the certificates of those immunized from these countries with vaccines already recognized by the European Medicines Agency, ie Pfizer, Janssen, Moderna or AstraZeneca (Vaxzevria) will be accepted. The Covishield version of AstraZeneca, produced in Brazil by Fiocruz, has not been approved in Europe so far.

The situation between Brazil and Portugal

The secretary of Tourism of Portugal, Rita Marques, told the Lusa agency on the 10th that the two governments are working together to recognize the vaccination certificates of their citizens. “There is a lot of will on both sides, but we also have to be concerned, which is to protect all the work we’ve done during these 18 months.”

She still believes the issue is complex. “They have several certificates, they don’t have a document like we have in Europe, a single document with a QR code that guarantees security and privacy issues,” he said about the difficulty of matching the documents.

Although each state has its own vaccination card, currently the certificate issued by ConnectSUS, used for international travel, already offers a QR code. Therefore, the restrictions are expected to be eased soon.

At the moment, Brazilians traveling to Portugal are still required to submit a negative PCR or antigen test performed, respectively, 72 hours and 48 hours before disembarking.