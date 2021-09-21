Post privatization notice is scheduled for April, says BNDES – Economy

RIO – The privatization schedule of post offices provides for the publication of the public notice for the sale of the state-owned company in April 2022, with the auction being held afterwards. The privatization model, which will be closed by the end of this year, follows the principle that profits made in the product delivery business segment, which competes with other logistics companies, would finance the operation of the universal postal service.

“The idea is to keep both services (at the Post Office), both postal and parcel. The postcard maintains good efficiency in orders,” he stated Fabio Abrahão, Director of Concessions and Privatizations of the National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES), institution that coordinates the process.

The bill that paves the way for the privatization of Correios was approved by the Chamber of Deputies and will now be considered by the Federal Senate. the senator Márcio Bittar (MDB-AC) was chosen rapporteur of the PL at the Committee on Economic Affairs (CAE) and should present this Tuesday, 21, a work proposal for the processing of the matter.

To publish the privatization notice in April 2022, the BNDES director has the approval of the privatization model by the interministerial council in January of next year. That same month, the “data room” would also be opened, with economic and financial data on the company, for potential investors. After approval by the interministerial council, the notice goes to the appreciation of the Federal Court of Accounts (TCU), to be published in April.

Abrahão said that the scope of the Correios service in Brazil is of an “incomparable capillarity” throughout the country. This would be, in his view, an advantage of the Correios for investors. However, the state-owned company also has relevant liabilities, such as debts and financial obligations to pay. The “non-operating” liabilities add up to R$ 8 billion, according to the state-owned company’s financial statements.

According to the director of the BNDES, it will not make any difference if the winner of the privatization of Correios is a national company or a group of foreign capital. The executive recalled that the process involves the creation of a universal postal service concession, “within a set of rules”.

The concession, which will have to follow parameters such as prices and service level, will guarantee the performance of the privatized company, with posting of correspondence, transmission of telegrams and delivery of packages without urgency in all cities in the country.

“It doesn’t make any difference whether (the company that wins the privatization auction) is Brazilian or foreign, what matters is that the service is provided,” said the BNDES director, in a virtual seminar promoted by Brazilian Association of E-commerce Shopkeepers (ABLEC) and broadcast over the internet.

Technological changes

For Abrahão, the privatization of Correios should be done soon, “quickly”. According to the executive, with the technological change that makes postal services less and less used, and the advance of electronic commerce giants in the provision of delivery services, the state-owned company “has been losing market share at a non-negligible rate”.

The more the state-owned company suffers competition, the more the e-commerce giants gain "capillarity" in the national territory. "Five years from now, the value of Correios will certainly be lower," said the BNDES director.

