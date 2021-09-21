Posts suspend import service Compra Fora, which brought products from the USA

In its first year of operation, Compra Fora handled more than R$ 1.6 million in imports and registered 35 thousand entries. The platform, which was already in its infancy in relation to the competition, has also undergone changes that have left many customers dissatisfied.

Correios launched Compra Fora, a service that makes it possible to purchase items in the United States and deliver them to Brazil in January 2019. state company suspended the service and gave no forecast of return.

Compra Fora was suspended a few days ago and, on the service’s official website, there is a notice that says “We inform you that the Compra Fora service offer is temporarily suspended”. The same communication assures, however, that purchases that are in the process of being sent to the recipient will be delivered normally. The operations cost simulator curiously keeps working.

The reason for suspension and possible return date of Compra Fora, however, were not informed. A statement issued by Correios via e-mail suggests that the service may be reformulated or, in the worst case, permanently terminated:

With the acceleration of e-commerce that has taken place in recent years, not only the market, but also society, has changed. New expectations have culminated in new challenges, where companies around the world have modernized to offer solutions that meet the demands of their customers. This dynamic, of course, makes some products obsolete, while presenting new alternatives. Seeking to focus on the market’s priority needs, we inform you that the Compra Fora service is temporarily suspended. For your convenience, the Compra Fora service will continue to function normally until September 30, 2021, so that you can complete the purchasing processes that you may have initiated. Orders that are already in the process of being sent to the recipient will be made without interruption.

