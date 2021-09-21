Pressure grows, and Corinthians board does not consider firing Sylvinho

Coach Sylvinho is under pressure at Corinthians. Three consecutive draws in the Brazilian Championship and the distance from the G4 produced in the fans, especially on social networks, a demand for change. The board of Alvinegro, however, does not consider changing the command of the team and gives tranquility to the coach in the week before the derby against rival Palmeiras.

The draw at home against América-MG, a club that fights to stay in the Serie A of the Brazilian Championship, was not well received at Parque São Jorge. There are a number of criticisms of Sylvinho’s work, most of which concern the way Corinthians acted with the four reinforcements (Renato Augusto, Giuliano, Roger Guedes and Willian) available for the first time.

Although they have been undefeated for seven rounds, Alvinegro stumbled in a row against Juventude, Atlético-GO and more recently América-MG. In ten matches at the Neo Química Arena, Timão managed only two victories and registered the third worst performance among all the hosts of Brasileirão.

Aware of the pressure and demands of fans on social media, the Corinthians board guarantees the coach in charge and does not consider making any kind of change at this time. Next Saturday (25), the team receives Palmeiras for the 22nd round, and treats Derby with extreme importance. After all, Alviverde is a direct opponent in the fight for a spot in the Copa Libertadores next year.

Mano Menezes is discarded

Amid the debates raised by fans on social networks, the name of Mano Menezes was raised as a possible successor to Sylvinho’s position if the coach lost his job. Although he made history in his two spells at Corinthians, the Gaucho is out of the picture.

Currently on the football board and former president of the Parque São Jorge club, Roberto de Andrade has already stated that he does not work with the coach. In addition to the bad relationship with the top hat, Mano Menezes even hinted, in 2016, that Alvinegro was helped by arbitration. The episode was not well received by the leadership of Timão.