Procon-DF undertakes a joint effort to renegotiate debts as of this 2nd

The Procon-DF, linked to the Department of Justice and Citizenship, promotes, from this Monday (20/9), a virtual joint effort to renegotiate bank debts. The service will be through the platform www.consumidor.gov.br.

Customers of the banks BRB, BRBCARD, BMG and Santander will be served between September 20 and 24, and those of Banco do Brasil from October 4 to 8. In order not to generate agglomeration, there will be no face-to-face service from financial institutions. The renegotiation, which is only online, has a business advantage in relation to the amounts charged at branches and bank correspondents.

At the time of negotiation, the consumer will be instructed to submit, in his statement to the consumer.gov.br platform, in addition to his mandatory personal data required on the website, the data identifying the origin of the debt, the debt due date, original conditions for making the payment, related contracts/invoices and any proof of payment.

Check the renegotiation conditions informed by each financial institution:

Service

Virtual effort to renegotiate bank debts

Opening hours: 8am to 5pm, Monday to Friday.

Bank of Brasilia – BRB

Contracts that may be renegotiated:

Contracts at a loss of up to BRL 50,000.00 (fifty thousand reais)

Fees and terms

For the renegotiation, discounts may be up to 90% of the debt’s book value. The discount conditions will vary according to the delay time, payment in cash or in installments and down payment percentage.

BRBCARD: participation from September 20 to 24, 2021

Contracts that may be renegotiated:

Delay 01 to 65 days (active card): Invoice Installment

Delay over 65 days (card canceled): Debt renegotiation

Banco BMG: participation from September 20 to 24, 2021

Contracts that may be renegotiated:

Payroll Credit Card: Contracts in time or overdue; Personal Loan: Contracts on time or in arrears; Payroll Loan: Contracts in arrears.

Banco Santander: participation from September 20 to 24, 2021

Conditions for Contract Renegotiation:

Consumers who have debts with Banco Santander checking account, overdraft, loans up to 180 days will be possible to carry out renegotiations, in most cases rates of up to 2%.

Banco do Brasil: participation from 4 to 8 October 2021

Conditions for Contract Renegotiation:

Lines covered: Card, CDC, Special Check among other lines.

lines not covered: Fies and real estate financing PMCMV (Minha Casa Minha Vida Program)

Forward negotiation:

Up to 50% discount on the average interest rate compared to the rates originally contracted and a term of up to 100 months.

Spot trading:

Discounts of up to 90% for debt settlement . (in relation to the updated debit balance)

Note: Customized conditions, restricted to the public selected by Banco do Brasil and not applicable to operations with risk or resources from third parties, real estate credit, among others.