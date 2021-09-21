Protagonist of Todo Mundo Hates Chris complains about Brazilians: “Confused”

Actor Tyler James Williams, 28, protagonist of the series Todo Mundo Odeia o Chris, gave an interview for The Rich Eisen Show and spoke about Brazilian fans. He stated that he receives a lot of comments from the Brazilian public, but he did not hide his dissatisfaction – mainly, because he does not understand Portuguese.

“I love Brazil, you guys are amazing, but I don’t know what’s going on there, it’s very confusing,” he declared. Afterwards, he posted a photo on the live social network of the North American attraction, and several messages from Brazilians quickly appeared, corroborating his speech.

The excerpt went viral on social media, confirming the huge success of Todo Mundo Odeia o Chris in Brazil. And it wasn’t the first time that this caught the actor’s attention. In 2016, the artist’s team contacted Instagram to find out if the comments were from real profiles or fakes.

He also recorded a video sending a message to Brazilians. “Brazil, I love you, I really do, but if you don’t stop spamming [mandar muitas mensagens] in my posts, I’m going to start blocking you,” he reported five years ago.

A short time later, the protagonist of the series was seen alongside a Brazilian fan and took the opportunity to play with the situation. “You are amazing! I don’t have a problem with you guys, but my friends are mad at me, I’m doing this for them. You can comment, but maybe not hundreds of times, maybe just a little less?” he amused.

Todo Mundo Odeia o Chris is one of the biggest hits on American TV and won a legion of fans in Brazil. The production, which is inspired by the life of comedian Chris Rock, created catchphrases and is treated with affection by viewers. Its release took place in 2005 on American TV and arrived in Brazil at the end of the last decade.

The attraction won over Brazilian viewers and reached 10 peak points in 2010. In 2017, the channel decided to remove the series from its programming, but brought it back to the grid in January of last year. Now the series is part of the Globoplay and Amazon Prime Video catalogs, in addition to airing on the Comedy Central channel.