PS5 sells ten times more than Xbox Series X|S in Spain in September

Recent data from the Spanish gaming market shows that the PlayStation is reigning supreme there. The PS5 sold 7,200 units during the first week of September, roughly ten times more than the Xbox Series X and S sold together. Check out the complete ranking of consoles below:

PS5 – 7,200 units Nintendo Switch – 3,950 units Xbox Series S – 650 units PS4 – 450 units Xbox Series X – 50 units Xbox One – 15 units

We can see that Microsoft’s heaviest console, the Xbox Series X, sold really little, stopping at just 50 units, which is less than the PS4. The folks at Eurogamer – where the news comes from – speculate that so few sales could be a reflection of a lack of stock.

The sales results for the beginning of the month also bring the ranking of the best-selling games. Somehow, GTA V manages to continue to lead those lists when they appear, so it’s hard to blame Rockstar for not rushing to make a GTA 6.

Grand Theft Auto V (PS4) Minecraft (Switch) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (PS5) Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Switch) Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury (Switch) F1 2021 (PS4) return (PS5) Super Mario Party (Switch) Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville (Switch)