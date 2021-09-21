PSG announces Messi has left knee injury and will be out of duel against Metz | french football

Replaced in the final stretch of the derby against Lyon, star Lionel Messi suffered his first injury since joining PSG. The French club issued an official statement on Tuesday announcing that Messi has a bone bruise on his left knee and will undergo a new evaluation in 48 hours. Thus, the shirt 30 is out of the confrontation against Metz, this Wednesday, away from home.
PSG pointed out that Messi had an MRI in his left knee after Sunday’s derby, which PSG won 2-1. to find out if there was evolution.
The news of Messi’s injury comes just after coach Mauricio Pochettino replaced him in the 31st minute of the duel against Lyon, when the two teams tied 1-1, in an exchange that generated controversy. The star showed some discomfort when leaving the field, and several fans complained a lot about the change.
Messi showed discomfort when replaced by Mauricio Pochettino — Photo: AFP
Messi didn’t even participate in PSG training last Monday after arriving at CT with a limp. The left knee was already a matter of concern for the Argentine since he took a very hard blow from Luis Martínez in the duel against Venezuela, when he was on duty for the Argentine national team. At the time, Messi continued on the field, but later said he felt uncomfortable for the rest of the game.
Without being able to count on Messi in the next round, PSG may be close to seeing the return of defensive midfielder Verratti, who returned to the field on Tuesday. Meanwhile, defender Sergio Ramos continues in his separate preparation, seeking to regain fitness in order to make his debut for the club.
Messi was replaced by Hakimi in the 31st minute of the derby against Lyon — Photo: Getty Images