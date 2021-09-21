‘Put the stick on the table’, says General Ramos to Queiroga about a meeting with Boris Johnson

while waiting for the president Jair Bolsonaro for breakfast on Monday 20 at the hotel where they are staying in New York, the ministers Luiz Eduardo Ramos (General Secretariat of the Presidency) and Marcelo Queiroga (Health) talked about the bilateral meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, scheduled for today. “Are you going to Boris?” asked Ramos. As soon as Queiroga replied assertively, the general recommended: “Put your stick on the table. Free for the Brazilians, man”.

The conversation was witnessed by the report of the state, which was spot on. Ramos did not notice that there were journalists in the lobby from the hotel when talking to Queiroga. Other ministers and advisors to the Presidency, however, had already greeted the journalists present.

The general did not give details, but was referring to the restriction on entry of Brazilians into the United Kingdom. The topic will be addressed at Bolsonaro’s meeting with Johnson.

In recent days, the United Kingdom has changed the rules for authorizing the entry of travelers and made the arrival of international passengers more flexible. Brazil, however, remains on the red list, according to which, regardless of proof of vaccination, it is necessary to quarantine for 10 days upon arrival in England.

According to the newspaper Financial Times, the US intends to announce today that it will relax, as of November, the rules for the entry of travelers from 33 countries, including Brazil.

