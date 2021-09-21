Puxadinho in a steak house in NY was not a privilege for Bolsonaro, says the owner of Fogo de Chão – 09/20/2021 – Mônica Bergamo

The director of the Fogo de Chão steakhouse, Paulo Antunes, says that the tug that the house in New York set up so that Jair Bolsonaro could have lunch outdoors was not an exclusive privilege for the president.

“Since the restaurants in New York could not serve in the indoor rooms during the pandemic, we set up a structure outside. Today, it is offered to customers who have not been vaccinated [como Bolsonaro]”, he explains. Non-immunized people cannot occupy the internal spaces of establishments.

“Vaccinated or not, the client who wants to eat a barbecue will get it”, says Paulo —who, by the way, is already properly immunized. Fogo de Chão has 44 units in the US.

