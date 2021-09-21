Qatar installs lawn on stage of 2022 final and designs sixth stadium completed in October | world Cup

Qatar installs a lawn at Lusail stadium, stage of the 2022 World Cup final

The stadium is being built in a city next to Doha, which was born from scratch in the desert and has a grandiose project of modernity. It will be the biggest stadium of the 2022 World Cup, with capacity for 80,000 people, and will host, in addition to the final, six group stage matches, one in the round of 16, one in the quarters and one in the semifinals.

From an old town to a city of the future: Lusail, the host of the 2022 World Cup final that was born in the desert

2 of 3 Lusail Stadium will be the biggest of the World Cup and will host the final — Photo: Qatar 2022 Organizing Committee Lusail Stadium will be the biggest of the World Cup and will host the final — Photo: Qatar 2022 Organizing Committee

The committee also confirmed that the next World Cup stadium to be inaugurated will be Al Thumama, which will be completed in October and inaugurated in the same month, on the 21st, in the Emir Cup decision between Al Sadd and Al Rayyan.

Al Thumama will have a capacity of 40,000 fans and will host six group stage matches in the 2022 World Cup, as well as one game in the round of 16 and another in the quarterfinals. The stadium is highlighted by its design in the shape of a gahfiya, a kind of hat used by the Arabs.

3 of 3 Still under construction: Al Thumama has the shape of a gahfiya, a kind of hat used among the Arabs — Photo: Divulgação/Comité Qatar 2022 Still under construction: Al Thumama is shaped like a gahfiya, a kind of hat used among the Arabs — Photo: Divulgação/Comité Qatar 2022

After the conclusion of Al Thumama, there will only be two more arenas to be completed for Qatar to fulfill its promise of completing the stadium works by the end of 2021. In addition to Lusail, the venue for the final, there is still the Ras Abu Aboud, which is being built with containers and then fully dismantled.