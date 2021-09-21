Quantic Dream may be working on a Star Wars game • Eurogamer.pt

Quantic Dream is a highly acclaimed studio responsible for titles such as Heavy Rain, Beyond: Two Souls or, more recently, Detroid: Become Human, all of which are more narrative-oriented games.

However, rumors indicate that the studio may have signed a deal with Disney to create a game in the world of Star Wars.

According to the video by French Youtuber Gautoz, and as reported by the VGC, Quantic Dream has terminated its contract with Sony and will have partnered with Disney. You can see below the video in question from the Youtuber, in case you understand French:

However, giving this rumor a little more traction, Tom Henderson, a writer for the gaming website DualShockers, posted a Twitter image of a Detroit character: Become Human with two lightsabers in front of him.

Of course, this is all a rumor and we will have to wait for official information from Disney or Quantic Dream. Would you like a new Star Wars game made by the studio?