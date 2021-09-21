Queen Elizabeth’s great-granddaughter is born! Know more:

Princess Beatrice, granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II, had her first child

the granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II, a princess beatrice, 33, and her husband, businessman Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, 37, had their first child together. The two have been married since July 17, 2020.

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi is a descendant of an Italian aristocratic family and inherited the title of count. In addition to the newborn, he is also the father of a four-year-old boy. Little Christopher is the result of an old relationship between the entrepreneur and an architect.

Last Saturday (18), the princess gave birth to a baby girl – the couple’s first child. The baby was born at 11:42 pm local time. The delivery took place at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital in London, England.

According to an official statement issued this Monday morning, the newborn weighs around 2,800 kg. In the Buckingham Palace publication, the monarchs also thanked the entire hospital staff.

“The new baby’s grandparents and great-grandparents have all been informed and are thrilled with the news. The family would like to thank all the staff at the hospital for their excellent service. Her Royal Highness and son are doing well, and the couple are looking forward to introducing their daughter to their older brother Christopher Woolf,” the letter reads.

The newborn is the 12th great-granddaughter of the Queen Elizabeth II. The little one became 11th in line to the throne, right behind her own mother. Beatrice is the daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson.

It is worth remembering that this year, four other great-grandchildren of the Queen have already been born. In February, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank announced the birth of the couple’s first child, August.

Soon after, in March, Zara Tindall gave birth to son Lucas, the result of her marriage to Mike Tindall. Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had Lilibet in June.

Princess Eugenie, granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II and Beatrice’s sister, paid a beautiful tribute to her niece. “To my new niece, I already love you and I think you are just amazing for the photos. Let’s have a lot of fun together. Love, your aunt Euge”, she wrote on her social networks.

She also congratulated her sister and brother-in-law for the baby. “To my dear Beabea and Edo, congratulations on your new angel. I can’t wait to meet you and I’m so proud of you. We’re going to have a lot of fun watching our kids grow up.”

