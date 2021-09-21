Queiroga, about accelerating NIBP: accelerating too much you can slip in the curve

The Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, ruled out the possibility of the country speeding up the National Immunization Plan (PNI) against covid-19. In an interview with journalists in New York, where the minister accompanies President Jair Bolsonaro, he declared that, “sometimes, accelerating too much you can slip on the curve.” The minister said that Brazil is already doing very well with the vaccination and again stated that the forecast is that, at the end of October, the entire population over 18 years of age will be vaccinated with two doses of the vaccine.

Asked about the case of a diplomat from the Brazilian delegation that is in New York for the events of the United Nations (UN) who would have tested positive for covid-19, Queiroga said he did not know details, but put the issue into perspective. “I don’t know details about this case. There is a covid-19 pandemic. Any one of us, even the vaccinated ones, can eventually test positive”.

proof of vaccination

The minister also commented on the case of President Bolsonaro who, without having been vaccinated against covid-19, cannot attend some spaces in New York City, where the president is preparing to address the opening of the UN General Assembly. The city determines that restaurants verify that customers are vaccinated against covid before serving them at tables inside establishments. For Queiroga, this is a position of the New York government which “we respect”. However, he declared: “These are measures, the effectiveness of which we are not sure of”.

