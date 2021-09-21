Queiroga displays the middle finger of the living and 600,000 dead. It’s an emblem of time – 09/21/2021

My dears, my dears, the relevant events in history are only relevant because they stem from minor seismic events. And look, it may happen that the earthquake shakes, but without major damage later. This is the case of the failed coup attempt on September 7th. Bolsonaro was on an escalation of aggressions against the Constitution and the rule of law, and there he tried his big hand. He was forced to retreat.

Minor events, in themselves irrelevant, can indicate what is going on in the country if they are seen as symptoms. If one day I am asked for an image that represents the health policy in Brazil, which has already resulted in nearly 600,000 deaths, I will not choose the “one orders, the other obeys”, by General Eduardo Pazuello. Nor will I mention Bolsonaro’s famous speech about the “little flu” and his “athlete’s past”. Nor will I opt for the presidential speech about buying a rifle or beans.

Not! The image that summarizes the health policy in Brazil; the image that is the epitome of the succession that came to power; the image that perfectly represents the bunch of primitives and incompetents that attack us; the image that translates for all Brazilians the caterva that governs us; the image that gives all the reliefs of a group of strays, rioters and disqualified is that of the minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, answering, with the middle finger, to protesters protesting in New York. Whoever thought that the slob eating pizza on the sidewalk was the extreme point of the obscenity that this gentleman could lead was wrong.

The incumbent in charge of the area responsible for combating the disease that has killed nearly 600,000 people sent a message to the living and the dead: “F…se!” This, yes, evidences, more than Bolsonaro’s daily follies, a state of affairs. This is the moment when the pau-mandado yearns to speak for his master and execute, in his place, what he considers the fair measure. Queiroga is the portrait of this time.

Rulers don’t have to like protests—and, of course, I don’t know anyone who likes them. Right or wrong, politicians will always immediately defend their choices. Self-criticism, when there is, even among the best minds, takes a while. So expressing dissatisfaction with adversity and even responding harshly to critics is part of the game.

Attention! Even when protests are not the most polite – and I exclude from consideration, obviously, criminal acts, which have to be punished; in a democracy, not everything can — the rulers must have what many protesters do not have: temperance. The reason is simple: they speak to the investiture of the powers of a slice of the State. And governments, by force of law, impose themselves on everyone — including those who gave their vote to other candidates or who refused to participate in the election either because of their absence or because of an invalid vote.

What goes through the mind of someone like Queiroga when he makes the obscene gesture? I answer: the feeling that they can do anything; that nothing will reach them; that they are exercising their function to colonize the country with their ideas, their values, their idiosyncrasies, their prejudices, their ignorance, their crimes.

Here is the minister who will then dare to speak to the nation and to the scientific community under the pretext that technique, not turpitude, guides his choices. Well, I couldn’t be another to recommend the suspension of vaccination for teenagers from 12 to 17 years old because, after all, the president has been reading some things on social networks. It is unlikely that Bolsonaro will navigate in the said-whose ones. Nor should you know how to do it. A selection of indignities are prepared for him, and he uses them to govern Brazil.

Queiroga, the one with the middle finger, accompanies Bolsonaro to New York as a kind of technical guarantor of the Brazilian policy against Covid-19…

The president will speak shortly at the opening of the United Nations General Assembly. If your speech is neutral, anodyne, without antediluvian preaching, it will be a great relief. But, agree, this is not the expectation. The Brazilian representative is always reactive and anxious. When cornered, and he is, he tends to double the dose of aggression, unless he begins to glimpse the abyss. Then everything smudges and retreats. It has happened twice: when Fabrício Queiroz was arrested and when impeachment was openly debated in Congress.

Queiroga’s middle finger is another sign that this September 21st will only say the extent of our shame. And of course I hope I’m wrong.