Queiroga makes obscene gestures to protesters in New York

SAO PAULO, SEP 21 (ANSA) – Health minister Marcelo Queiroga made obscene gestures to Brazilians protesting against the federal government in New York, United States, last Monday night (20). Queiroga was in a minibus carrying President Jair Bolsonaro’s entourage. After the vehicle passed a group of protesters, the minister rose from his seat and vehemently showed the middle finger with both hands. In a video that records the episode, it is possible to see that the protesting Brazilians also reacted by making obscene gestures to Queiroga, who is criticized for his management of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Since the doctor took over from Eduardo Pazuello, on March 23, approximately 292,000 people have died from the new coronavirus in Brazil, almost half of the approximately 591,000 deaths recorded since the beginning of the pandemic.

Bolsonaro

President Bolsonaro released a video on his social networks this Tuesday (21) in which he criticizes the protesters.

“There are about 10 people here making a fuss. People are beside themselves, and logically the Brazilian press will say that there was a huge demonstration against me here in New York”, he said. Then Bolsonaro stated that the “gang” protesting against the government “should be in a socialist country”, but without explaining the reason for this relationship. “People who only have crap inside their heads, don’t even know what they’re doing there,” he added. On Twitter, the president even posted a message in which he calls the protesters “no-brainers”.

