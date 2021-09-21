Queiroga responds with obscene gesture to protest by Brazilians in NY | World

The Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, responded with an obscene gesture to a protest by Brazilians in New York this Monday night (20).

In a video posted on social networks, Queiroga appears in a minibus carrying the delegation of President Jair Bolsonaro, who will speak on Tuesday (21) at the opening of the UN General Assembly, and notices the demonstration in a city street American. He gets up from the vehicle seat and points his middle finger at the group, shaking his hands over and over.

It is possible to see in the video that the protesters also made obscene gestures to the members of the vehicle.

Bolsonaro’s delegation had already observed a demonstration by Brazilians this Monday, during a dinner at the home of the Brazilian ambassador to the UN. Bolsonaro waved, while Tourism Minister Gilson Machado smiled and pointed his cell phone at the group. Queiroga also waved. See the video below.

Protesters protest Bolsonaro in New York

President Jair Bolsonaro and his delegation left for New York on Sunday (19), to participate in the 76th UN General Assembly, without having taken any vaccine against Covid-19.

Among the 19 leaders of the G20 (comprised of the 19 main economies plus the European Union) present at the meeting, Bolsonaro is the only one who declared that he did not take and would not take the vaccine to attend the annual event of the United Nations Organization.

There was no official disclosure about the vaccination status of three other leaders who will represent their countries at the assembly: two foreign ministers (from China and Saudi Arabia) and Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

There was a great deal of discussion about whether leaders and their diplomatic entourage would have to present their vaccination certificates to enter New York – the city requires proof of vaccination to circulate in closed public spaces. But the UN ended up informing the delegations that there would be a diplomatic exception and the organization would not charge for certificates.

The Minister of Tourism, Gilson Machado Neto, published on a social network a photo of President Jair Bolsonaro and his entourage eating pizza on the street in New York, United States, on Sunday. In the photo are the president of Caixa, Pedro Guimarães; the Chief Minister of the General Secretariat of the Presidency, Luiz Eduardo Ramos; and the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga; between others.

Since August 16, the city requires that people present proof of vaccination against Covid-19 to attend closed places, such as restaurants, cinemas, theaters and gyms. When eating in the street, presentation of proof is not required.

Meeting with Boris Johnson

Bolsonaro met with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson this Monday afternoon in New York. And while Johnson recommended the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine, which is also produced in Brazil in partnership with Fiocruz, the Brazilian president smiled and said he did not had been vaccinated.

Boris Johnson praises Covid-19 vaccine, and Bolsonaro says he didn’t take it

Earlier, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a statement, quoting Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, that if he doesn’t want to get vaccinated, he “doesn’t even have to come” to the city. See the video below: