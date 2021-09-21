Queiroga says ‘adverse event’ does not justify stopping vaccination or relativizing benefit, but maintains Pfizer’s veto for adolescents without comorbidities | Health

Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga said on Monday (20) that “adverse events” associated with vaccination should not be a reason to suspend campaigns or question the benefit of using immunizing agents.

Despite this, Queiroga said that the vaccination of adolescents without comorbidities between 12 and 17 years old with the Pfizer vaccine is still suspended.

The minister said that the ministry is still evaluating the case of a teenager who died after being immunized, but that the government of São Paulo has already pointed out that she was the victim of a rare autoimmune disease.

“We had an adverse event, and it is up to me as a health authority to assess these adverse events,” said Queiroga, pointing out one of the justifications for the ban on vaccination of all adolescents.

“Adverse events of the vaccine exist, they are not reasons to suspend the vaccination campaign or to relativize its benefits. But the health authority has to evaluate these cases so that the proper notifications can be made.”

Queiroga’s decision to suspend vaccination was unanimously criticized by specialists, entities and councils of Health Secretaries. authorization to apply Pfizer’s immunizing agent to all adolescents between 12 and 17 years old, regardless of whether they have pre-existing diseases or not.

‘So far there is no change from Anvisa to suspend vaccination in teenagers,’ says Anvisa manager

Queiroga was asked about the assessment of specialists in São Paulo who associate the death of a 16-year-old girl with an autoimmune disease, ruling out a direct relationship with the vaccine. The minister pointed out that evaluations follow within the portfolio.

“I already advance, even if it was an adverse event of the vaccine, it does not invalidate vaccination. What the government has defended, since note 36, is that teenagers should come later. We need to advance in those above 18 years of age. It is a matter of priority and logistics,” said Queiroga.

Possible typo

The minister highlighted that the ministry saw non-compliance with the guidelines of the National Immunization Plan. He mentioned again that errors were found in the database that would indicate that adolescents would have been vaccinated with other vaccines not yet approved for this audience, but he said that these same data could be possible typing errors.

“Adolescents without comorbidities would be covered up ahead. It turns out that there was this rare event and we searched the DataSus database and found the number of teenagers who took vaccines not approved by Anvisa. This could have been a typo, yes, but I work on concrete data. So, I said: mothers, do not accept to vaccinate your teenagers with vaccines not approved by Anvisa.”

Finally, Queiroga said that Brazil is experiencing a “much more comfortable epidemiological moment” given the drop in the number of cases, deaths and hospitalizations.