Radical change! Young carioca loses 103 kg with exercise and diet

Rio de Janeiro – At the age of 31, retailer Pedro Laurentino made the most important decision of his life: losing weight to regain his physical and mental health. One morning in 2016, weighing 188 kg, the young man looked at his cabinets and regretted having only four pieces that fit him. “That day, I had enough. I urgently needed to change my life”, he recalls.

The routine then changed. Pedro abandoned old habits, such as smoking and a sedentary life, and started to exercise regularly, accompanied by physical education professionals and by the family health team that works in the region where he lives. Student of the Academia Carioca Program, an initiative of the Municipality of Rio, started to collect achievements.

“My weight went from 188 kg to the current 85 kg. A victory that allowed me to control chronic diseases such as hypertension and high cholesterol. I recovered my self-esteem and now I live better with myself, which also contributed to my mental health”, he celebrates.

Pedro began to register weight gain still in adolescence, when he was diagnosed with obesity, which was accompanied by high blood pressure, increased levels of cholesterol and triglycerides and difficulty in walking. With an indication for bariatric surgery, he ended up changing his life with regular physical activity.

One of the merchant’s advisors, Catarina Braga, a physical education professional from the Academia Carioca Program, highlights the student’s commitment to carrying out the established activities: “Pedro is among the most disciplined students. It follows all guidelines and information about exercising on our machines. When he arrived here, we carried out a physical assessment and prepared the action plan, focusing on aerobic exercises to help reduce body weight”, he recalls.

Weight reduction was also possible after a radical change in diet. “He followed the diet established by the nutritionist and changed the entire eating routine. The result was appearing at each reevaluation of Pedro. He became an inspiration for all students in the program”, celebrates Catarina.

With the physical part monitored and controlled, mental health also gained benefits. “Today I am a much more confident man about myself, about my appearance, about my life. I stopped being the target of jokes, of being pointed out in the streets. Fat phobia is as bad or worse for the obese person as their own weight and the changes it causes. I can’t measure the victories that came from the day I decided to change my life”, he says, excited.

Program has a successful track record

The Academia Carioca Program is maintained by the Municipal Health Department and has 179,000 registered users. Created in 2009, it is offered in 202 health units equipped with gyms and receives 80% of the public being women – increasing the number of men is one of the challenges of the campaign.

The indicators are a source of pride for the entire team – 90% of practitioners had blood pressure control, 61% had decreased weight, 52% reduced their body mass index (BMI) and 20% stopped taking continuous medication for control of chronic diseases.

In the program, the exercises are always guided by physical education professionals, together with the health teams. In addition to gymnastics on equipment, activities such as walking, stretching, ballroom dancing, capoeira, labor gymnastics, cultural services are promoted. With the pandemic, the program started to promote physical activity and health education remotely, through digital platforms. Thus, 4,505 video classes and 2,922 Health Education actions were produced and shared (cultural, preventive, emotional support and health promotion activities).

The population’s receptivity is one of the key points for the success of the action, as explained by Junia Cardoso, technical coordinator for Health Promotion.

“The engagement of cariocas, who are actively participating and embracing the idea, has made all the difference. During this period, being able to offer a moment capable of promoting health and reducing the psychological impact caused by social withdrawal is one of the missions of our professionals” highlights Junia.