Rafael Oliveira: “Diego Costa became another player playing in Brazil” – 20/09/2021

Diego Costa was announced as a reinforcement of Atlético-MG a little over a month ago and is still looking for his place in the team, but he could already be an important player in the match against Palmeiras. In the first leg of the Libertadores semifinal, the team from São Paulo receives Alvinegro tomorrow (21), at 9:30 pm.

At the End of Conversation Liberators, live from UOL Sport – with journalists Julio Gomes, Mauro Cezar Pereira and Rafael Oliveira – commentators addressed the arrival of Diego Costa at Galo and how the top scorer can fit into the team.

In Rafael Oliveira’s opinion, the player’s way of acting in Galo is completely different from what he’s presented so far in his career.

“It’s a start for Diego Costa, still with characteristics that are very different from his best career. In Europe, he needed a lot of physicality, aggressiveness, in every way: to provoke, seek contact, accelerate, give depth. He always depended a lot on a lot. the physical and I was curious about adapting to Brazilian football, where almost everything is lacking. I think we saw another player, not as aggressive and with more conscious presence in front. Perhaps, his technical side, which was not so seen in Europe , is enough to stand out here in Brazil. Being a reference, a finisher and even a playmaker. This first sample is of a player in adaptation and that can work,” he said.

In addition, Rafael analyzed that the attacker can even start the match between the reserves, as the coach Cuca has not yet found the best way to see him on the field.

“In the second half against Fluminense, the team had Nacho and Zaracho open, with Hulk and Diego Costa. Against Sport, without the Nacho, the Hulk circled back as a sock central. It is not yet in a natural rhythm to force this title. Diego Costa can be an alternative on the bench, to maintain the structure of the team in a duel that must be fought a lot. When there is a strong desire on both sides to nullify the opponent without the ball, it is very common for no one to be able to play. That’s not always the case, but it won’t surprise me. I believe there are some good topics in regards to casting. They use the holders at the end of the week, very much indicate the attempt to adjust. From Atlético, this is very clear, the search for a collective adjustment. Savarino is not 100% and, most likely, he would have a place to play the field side,” he said.

Besides him, the commentator Mauro Cezar Pereira analyzed the possible partnership with Hulk in the Atlético-MG attack.

“It’s too early to talk about fit, there were few games, the last one against a very weak opponent [o Sport], but I think it will work, it has everything to be like that. It can happen in front of Palmeiras. There is still a way to go for them to show what they can be capable of together. This game by Palmeiras, against a strong defense, which knows how to face Diego Costa and the Hulk, will be a challenge to observe at what stage these two players together reached. It has everything to make a broth,” he pointed out.