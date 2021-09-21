Raphinha regrets dream postponed in the national team and says: “Opportunity will come at the right time” | english football

– Anyone who knows me knows I’m a very calm guy. I confess that I don’t think about it much. It is obvious that I have this dream and one of my goals is to defend my country, but I am calm and I know that the opportunity will come at the right time – said Raphinha.

Raphinha starts the season as the last one ended: Leeds highlight. The 24-year-old striker has two goals in five games so far. He made his mark in the 1-1 draw with Newcastle in the last round of the Premier League (see below). Tite’s call to the Seleção came after the good campaign in 2020/21, when he scored six goals and gave nine assists in the Premier League.

Raphinha did not hide her frustration at not being able to travel to the national team, but reiterated that she understands the situation.

– It was a different and complicated situation because of the moment we are still living. I was upset, yes, because defending the national team is a child’s dream and who doesn’t think about it? It’s no different with me, but I need to make it clear that I understand the club’s position. I’m still very happy, extremely satisfied and focused here. I’m still doing my best to help Leeds and maybe get another chance to defend my country.

Created by Avaí, Raphinha transferred in 2015 to Vitória de Guimarães, then moved to Sporting, where he stood out. It piqued Leeds’ interest after shining for Rennes, third place in the French Championship in 2019/20. In his second year in England, the Brazilian highlighted the evolution under the command of Marcelo Bielsa.

– Bielsa is a very dedicated and very demanding coach. He is a great professional and if the athlete knows how to absorb everything he goes through, he will certainly evolve a lot. From my first days here in Leeds, he received me really well and made me feel very comfortable playing my football.

Leeds United have three points from five rounds and are ranked 17th in the Premier League. Last season, it finished in 10th place.

Tite announces this Friday the squad list for the next triple round of the South American World Cup qualifiers. Brazil will face Venezuela and Colombia away from home, on the 7th and 10th of October, respectively, and host Uruguay in Manaus, on the 14th.