Rapporteur is in favor of the complaint against Wilson Lima in the STJ

Manaus – The Special Court of the Superior Court of Justice (STJ) continued, this Monday afternoon (20), the analysis of the criminal action against the governor of Amazonas, Wilson Lima, and 15 other people denounced by the Attorney General’s Office ( PGR) for diversion of resources destined to fight Covid-19 in the State. Minister Francisco Falcão, president of the STJ, said that there is just cause for receiving the criminal action against Wilson Lima.

Minister Falcão decided to present his vote, according to the item regarding the exemption from bidding for fraud and embezzlement in the purchase of respirators:

“Thus, I consider that the complaint is appropriate and there is just cause for the continuation of the criminal process against Governor Wilson Miranda Lima as a participant in the criminal process, as a participant in the crimes of exemption from bidding without compliance with legal formalities, fraud in bidding, abusive price increase based on Article 96 of Law 8666, and embezzlement, article 312 of the Penal Code. I also understand that Wilson Miranda Lima is underway in the crimes of participating in a criminal organization in a leadership position, aiming at a crime already consummated and others that would occur after that”, said Falcão.