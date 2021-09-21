‘Ready Speech’ · TV News

Gui Araujo decided that Nego do Borel will be his nomination for the first farm at A Fazenda 13, which will be formed this Tuesday night (21). The farmer shared his decision with MC Gui during the morning and said that he already knows what to say. “My speech is ready,” he blurted out.

“He keeps wanting to destabilize people. I sleep and wake up peacefully, he sleeps and wakes up crying because of the shit he does,” fired the former MTV. “And it’s his own fault, he wavers,” agreed the MC, in a conversation with the farmer at the pool.

“By the time I give my nomination, you’ll see. It’ll be classy,” promised Anitta’s ex-boyfriend. Until last weekend, Araujo was torn between nominating Nego do Borel or Liziane Gutierrez for the first hot spot of the season.

“After what James [Piquilo] told him, he had to have learned at least something”, said the singer, referring to the game of discord in which the countryman, who is a friend of Nego, put him as the first eliminated to give a “shake” about his attitudes. .

On Monday night (20), Gui and Nego ended up falling out and had an argument in the tree house. The funkeiro called the influencer to ask him to avoid gossip about him, but he was reversed. “I don’t believe in your change,” fired the farmer.

