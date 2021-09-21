Real performs worst in the world in this 2nd with risk aversion and anxiety about Fed-Copom double

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The dollar rose sharply against the real on Monday, piercing two technical resistances at once and climbing to the highest level in a month, driven by risk aversion abroad driven by fear of contagion of problems of a large Chinese company.

The Brazilian currency registered the worst performance globally this session, but in general emerging assets and commodities-related suffered as a whole, due to fears of contagion from the financial problems of Chinese developer Evergrande to the perception of risk for emerging markets as a whole. There are assessments that an Evergrande default would have the potential to be the largest ever registered for a company.

New York stocks tumbled, while an ETF that tracks emerging market equities fell to its lowest since May, with the Ibovespa losing more than 2% and going to the floor in nearly ten months. An index fund that tracks returns on investments in interest and emerging currencies hit the third retreat and hit a low in about a month.

Here, the dollar in cash rose 0.78% to 5.3287 reais. The percentage rise is the strongest since the 8th (+2.84%), and the closing level is the highest since August 23 (5.3823 reais).

Some slowdown in losses in international markets at the end of trading allowed the dollar to end the journey at some distance from the intraday maximum – 5.3782 reais (+1.72%). At the very least, the price gained 0.36%, at 5.3067 reais.

The Dollar has broken two main technical resistances this session: the psychological line of 5.3000 reais and the 200-day moving average (5.3136 reais).

“The dollar rose by the demand for security and, if the currency manages to break the resistances in a firm way, we can see room for higher”, said Anilson Moretti, head of foreign exchange at HCI Investimentos. “What could provide some relief would be a combination of a tougher Copom and a Fed postponing the end of the stimulus and the beginning of interest rate hikes,” he added.

The nervousness of the markets this week is still based on the expectation of the results of meetings of several central banks around the world in the coming days, with investors in Brazil targeting the decisions of the Fed (US central bank) and the Copom (collegiate that sets interest rates in the Brazil) – both on Wednesday.

The Central Bank has been raising rates here, while the Fed remains uncertain about whether it will cut the volume of stimulus, although it should not move the interest rate (which is close to zero).

The balance of the perspectives for the two BCs is an increase in nominal interest implicit in real exchange rate contracts, which in theory would increase the attractiveness of the Brazilian currency. This built-in rate is about 7.4% per year for six months and 8.3% for one year – down from 1.3% and 2.3% in early 2021, respectively.

