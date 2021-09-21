Referee explains Gabriel’s expulsion after the Corinthians vs América Mineiro game ended

Referee Savio Pereira Sampaio reported in the summary of the match between Corinthians and América-MG, what he heard from Timão’s player in the match against Coelho at Arena Neo Química

Referee Savio Pereira Sampaio explained in the scoresheet of the game in which Corinthians drew 1-1 with América-MG, the reason for the expulsion of defensive midfielder Gabriel after the final whistle. in this Sunday’s game at Neo Química Arena.

The defensive midfielder had already been warned with a yellow card in stoppage time “for recklessly striking his opponent with his arm,” according to the summary. As it was hanging, the warning already took Gabriel away from the next Corinthians game, which is precisely the derby against Palmeiras, next Sunday.

Angry with the referee’s appointment, Gabriel went to complain to Savio Pereira Sampaio after the final whistle and ended up taking the red, which will make the player an embezzlement against Red Bull Bragantino, on October 2nd.

See what the summary says:

I am expelled with a red card directly after the end of the game for uttering the following words with my finger raised and in a loud voice towards me: You took me out of the p… of the next game, c…. I inform you that I felt offended by such an attitude.

For Derbi, the tendency is for defensive midfielder Xavier to be Gabriel’s replacement in the next two matches.