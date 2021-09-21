Referees are removed after accusations of harassment and prejudiced comments: “Like, how delicious”; listen | have sport

The CBHb (Brazilian Handball Confederation) dismissed two referees who participated in the Junior Brazilian Championship of women’s handball that was played last week in Sorocaba, in the interior of São Paulo.

The reason was a series of derogatory comments against a coach and players who were on the court during the match between Fundesport/Araraquara and Olympic Center, played on September 14th. See below official note from CBHb and Araraquara, one of the teams victims of the offenses.

The offenses were registered during the transmission of the match made by a channel on Youtube. In the recordings, you can hear comments about the players’ physical shape, such as “this is delicious, how delicious”, “they were skinny, but they got fat in the pandemic”, in addition to words directed at the technician: “greasy, drunk face, poorly dressed. Looked like a girl playing”. All victims defend the Araraquara team.

The ge had access to excerpts from the videos (look above). Off the scale for the match in question, they were at the side of the camera and had their comments captured. The games had been broadcast live but had their records erased. It is these recordings that will be used as evidence by offended people.

The main target of the comments, coach Robison Santos, from Araraquara, registered a police report in the morning this Monday. According to the document, the technician says he was offended with words that constitute a crime against honor, racial insult and moral harassment.

– The athletes were studying and using videos from a handball channel and ended up hearing comments that are not consistent with what basic education preaches. They heard words that offended me and they directly. They felt embarrassed, they became emotionally unbalanced and they told me. I promptly forwarded it to the Brazilian Handball Confederation and they promptly took action – said Robison Santos, Araraquara coach.

Some words there do not match what I am, it hit everyone like a bomb. This needs to be taken forward so that it doesn’t happen again. It’s done, Brazil is tired of it” said Robison Santos.

After the negative repercussion among players, members of the technical committee and staff involved in the competition, which ended last Sunday, the two referees were excluded from the competition and expelled from the hotel where they were all staying in Sorocaba.

The case will be investigated by the Handball Women’s Policy Committee and reported to the Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD). CBHb did not disclose the name of the referees involved or the content of the offenses.

– The Confederation repudiates any act of prejudice and/or disrespect, whether on or off the court. We cannot agree or accept behavior that is not consistent with Brazilian handball. As athletes, we need to set an example and contribute to an increasingly equal and fair society – says an excerpt from the CBHb note.

– It came to us the fact that Araraquara, through a game that was being broadcast on the internet, learned of some lines that bothered us. The team reported the matter to us and I, together with delegate Rogério Aparecido, evaluated and took the video in its entirety of the match. Through this analysis, we saw some attitudes that were not in keeping with the people who were working here and we decided to distance them from the competition and passed the problem on to the Confederation, which will make the judgment. These are comments that for many may be simple, but that bother 15 to 19-year-old girls, saying about their physical form and the physical appearance of the coach, which bothered and changed his life. These are attitudes that we have to take at the time so as not to let the sport grow. It’s not just in handball that this happens, we had to take a quick and drastic attitude – said Lucila Vianna, representative of CBHb at the Brazilian Nationals of handball.

Pinheiros ended up being champion of the Brazilian Junior Women’s Handball Championship, beating the Portuguese-PE in the final. The competition had the participation of eight teams, which faced each other over the last week Sorocaba. They are: Olympic Centre, Fundesport Araraquara, Sorocaba, Pinheiros, Português, Concordia, CSA and GHC.

Check out the Fundesport/Araraquara note:

Our team does not tolerate any kind of prejudice, moral violence, crimes against honor and macho attitudes, even more when they are committed on court.

Our history has always been one of struggle and we have always sought equality within the sport, and unfortunately we were the target of comments that go against our principles.

We would like to inform you that we will not ignore this situation and we are already taking all appropriate measures to bring justice to what happened.

Check out the CBHb note below:

The Brazilian Handball Confederation announces that it became aware of the facts involving two CBHb referees during the Brazilian Junior Women’s Championship, in the city of Sorocaba, this week. Preventively, the following measures were taken.

– Removed those involved definitively from the competition;

– Cautiously, he also removed himself from the CBHb’s panel of referees;

– Determined that the director of the Policy Committee for Women in Handball, Lucila Vianna, appoint a representative of the Committee to closely monitor the case and issue a final report with an analysis of the entire process and initiatives that must be taken to avoid the repetition of facts.

In addition, the Confederation will communicate the case to the Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD), through the Attorney for Sports Justice, so that the investigation and, if necessary, the judgment of the case can take place in a fair manner, as governed by the Code Brazilian Sports Court, without prejudice to other possible legal measures that the entity deems appropriate during the investigation of the facts.

The Confederation repudiates any act of prejudice and/or disrespect, whether on or off the court. We cannot agree or accept behavior that is not consistent with Brazilian handball. As athletes, we need to set an example and contribute to an increasingly equal and fair society.