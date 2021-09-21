Referees are removed after captured audios: ‘Gostosinha, delight’

The Brazilian Handball Confederation (CBHb) dismissed two referees who participated in the Brazilian Junior Championship of women’s handball. The decision was taken after the transmission, made by a channel on Youtube, captures derogatory comments against a coach and players who were on the court.

The case took place during the game between Fundesport/Araraquara and the Olympic Center, played on September 14, in Sorocaba, in the interior of São Paulo. The match had its records erased, despite the live broadcast. All victims defend the Araraquara team.

In the recordings, it is possible to hear speeches about the physical shape of the players: “this one is hot, how delicious” and “they were skinny, but gained weight in the pandemic” were some of the phrases captured.

The team’s coach, Robison Santos, was also targeted: “greasy, drunk face, poorly dressed. He looked like a girl playing”. He registered a police report in the morning this Monday (20). According to the document, according to the ge website, the technician says he was offended with words that constitute a crime against honor, racial insult and moral harassment.

The referees were not scheduled for the match in question, but were beside the camera and had their comments captured. After the negative repercussion, the two were excluded from the competition, which ended last Sunday (19), and expelled from the hotel where everyone was staying in Sorocaba.

The case will be investigated by the Handball Women’s Policy Committee and reported to the Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD). CBHb did not disclose the name of the referees involved or the content of the offenses.

“The Confederation will communicate the case to the Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD), through the Attorney for Sports Justice, so that the investigation and, if necessary, the judgment of the case can take place in a fair manner, pursuant to the Brazilian Code of Sports Justice, without prejudice to other possible legal measures that the entity deems appropriate during the investigation of the facts”, says an excerpt of the note from CBHb.

“The Confederation repudiates any act of prejudice and/or disrespect, whether on or off the court. We cannot agree or accept behavior that is not consistent with Brazilian handball. As sportsmen, we need to set an example and contribute to an increasingly equal and fair,” he continues.

Fundesport/Araraquara also issued a statement and regretted the case. “Our team does not tolerate any kind of prejudice, moral violence, crimes against honor and macho attitudes, especially when they are committed on the court. Our history has always been one of struggle and we have always sought equality within the sport, and unfortunately we were the target of comments that go against our principles”.