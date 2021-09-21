Remember the relationship between Xuxa Meneghel and Pelé

Xuxa impressed followers yesterday by sharing a photo of her taken by Pelé almost 40 years ago. The former athlete and the presenter were one of the most famous couples of the 1980s. The two were together for six years and she declared that he was her first love.

More than 20 years younger than the king, Xuxa has previously said that she was influenced by her boyfriend and that the relationship ended due to Pelé’s betrayals. Remember the relationship:

‘It was important to me’

In an interview with journalist Luis Erlanger earlier this year, Xuxa talked about her relationship with Pelé. Asked who the King was, she said: “an important person for me, maybe my first love.”

Then, the presenter complemented the answer: “it was a person I knew when I was 17 years old and I had a relationship of six […] “Everyone who was with me said: ‘Wow, she’s in love, how she’s on all fours for Pelé'”.

Complicated start

Xuxa also recalled how he met the former player. “We met during a rehearsal for the cover of Manchete. In the photo, I came out facing him, with his hand on my leg. Everyone wanted to know who was the model that Pelé was more upset about”.

After that, Xuxa said that Pelé approached her. “He invited me to dinner, I said I couldn’t, even because I lived far away and I said I was a minor. So, he called me at home, my father hung up thinking it was a prank”, she narrated, between laughs.

“At the time, my brother had to accompany him, it was quite complicated. However, we started to get closer until he, addressing himself in the third person, started to say: ‘look, so saying you’re dating Pelé, do you want to accompany he in such a place?’ and I would”.

Erotic film was to please Pele

In an interview with Eliana, in 2019, Xuxa Meneghel revealed the most controversial work of her career, the erotic film “Amor Estranho Amor” (1982), in which she has sex with a 12-year-old boy.

The presenter said that she only agreed to participate in the film because of Pelé, her boyfriend at the time. “They deceived me, they said a lot of things, that I should do it like this, like that. It was the only job that Pelé made me do, because he said: ‘Do it because of my friend'”.

betrayal ended the romance

Xuxa did not blink when talking about the reason for the end of the novel in an interview. “That’s what everyone already knows. He cheated on me, he said he was in an open relationship, but open only to him, among other things. Then when I turned 23, my life was changing a lot.”

“I even told when Globo called me and he said I should refuse. That’s when I realized it would be very difficult.” “I believe you shouldn’t go. Being first is very difficult. You better stay in the headline and be second,” Xuxa said, emulating the King’s voice.