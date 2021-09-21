Renan Calheiros postpones delivery of Covid’s CPI report for next week – Policy

Brasilia – The senator Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL) postponed the delivery of the final report of the Covid’s CPI to the next week. The investigation’s rapporteur had announced the delivery until the 24th. New lines of investigation in the final stretch of the CPI, however, postponed the conclusion.

Lawmakers want to collect more information about companies linked to lobbyists who have negotiated vaccines or other contracts with the Ministry of Health. In addition, the senators advocate a deeper investigation into the performance of the Prevent Senior with the use of medicines from covid kit, in addition to fraud and concealment of deaths in conducting a study on the combined use of hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin. The case was revealed by GloboNews from a dossier delivered to the CPI, to which the state also had access. The health insurance company claims the doctors behind the file lied; the executive director of Prevent, Pedro Benedito Batista Júnior, testifies to the senators next Wednesday, 22.

The CPI also put on the radar a new summons from the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga. It would be the third statement from the head of the portfolio. The minister is one of the authorities formally investigated by the commission and could be held responsible in Renan’s report due to his performance at the head of the ministry.

Last week, the minister attributed to the president Jair Bolsonaro guidance for reviewing adolescent vaccination. the senator Alessandro Vieira (Citizenship-SE) presented a request to summon Queiroga to clarify the suspension of vaccination of adolescents aged 12 to 17 years and the immunization plan for 2022.

The CPI must analyze this Tuesday, 21, the new applications presented and define the next steps of the investigation.