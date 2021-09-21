Renault goes into battle with Fiat Pulse, VW Nivus and co.

In a relevant investigation promoted by Four wheels it’s the Secrets, it seems that Renault may take a turn in its national portfolio.

According to the magazine and the specialized website, the French brand will be able to give up the new generations of Logan and Sandero to focus its investments on categories of greater commercial relevance and financial return for the company.

Among the news that Renault prepares for the Brazilian market, such as we notice, features the SUV derived from the Dacia Bigster concept, which will position the French manufacturer in the promising 7-seater SUV segment in our market.

Another unprecedented product reported by vehicles concerns an SUV positioned below the Duster, which signals that Renault aims to act in the Fiat Pulse, VW Nivus, among other models.

The novelty should fill the space between the Kwid, which will remain in line, and the Duster, delivering a true crossover proposal that Renault is currently trying to supply with the Stepway.

According to Secrets, Renault’s unprecedented small SUV should debut in 2023 bringing under the hood a turbo variant of the current 1.0 three-cylinder engine that appears in the brand’s national cars.

new strategy

Apparently, this new strategy by Renault for the Brazilian market would make a lot of sense.

As the months progress, the current Logan and Sandero are showing anachronistic models for the current — and future — reality of the Brazilian market, in which cars with a higher content of embedded technology, efficiency and superior connectivity become more in demand.

Suffice it to mention that currently the hatch and the sedan cannot stand out among rivals such as Chevrolet Onix and Onix Plus, Hyundai HB20 and HB20S, among others.

Even within Renault itself, Sandero is currently only the third best selling model, behind the Duster compact SUV and the Kwid. Logan, in turn, sells less than the Duster Oroch pickup.

By targeting categories that will gain more and more prominence in the coming years, Renault will be able to put on the market a much more interesting line and with an eye on the public’s new preferences. It’s worth following up closely!