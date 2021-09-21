Results of Quina contest 5662 today, Monday (20/09/21)

This Monday, September 20th, the draw of the result of Quina Contest 5662 will be held from 8:00 pm (Brasilia time). The prize for the bet that hits the five tens is estimated at R$700 thousand.

Quina 5662 Result

See Quina’s result numbers for this Monday: 22-34-51-68-74.

Results of today’s Lotofácil contest 5662

Quina Awards

The Cashier pays a prize for bets matching five, four, three or two tens of the result of Quina contest 5662. If more than one player marks all the numbers, the main amount will be divided equally among the winners.

If there is no winner in any prize range, the values ​​accumulate for the next contest, in the respective ranges.

To receive the Quina award, the lucky ones must go to a Caixa branch and present their RG and CPF, in addition to the winning ticket. According to Lotteries Caixa, prizes of up to R$1,903.98, winners can also withdraw from accredited lottery houses.

Online betting prizes can be transferred to a Mercado Pago account. The deadline to receive the amounts is up to 90 calendar days from the drawing of the result of Quina 5662 today.

After this period, the amounts are transferred to the National Treasury for investment in the FIES (Finance for Higher Education Students).

Next draw – From 8:00 pm (Brasilia time) this Tuesday, September 21, the Quina contest 5662 will be drawn.

