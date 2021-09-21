Resurrected says fans should do what they feel is right when buying or not buying the game • Eurogamer.pt

The director of Diablo 2: Resurrected commented that fans should do what they feel is right and decide whether or not to buy a game from Activision Blizzard, which is in the midst of a great controversy.

“It was very disturbing to hear these kinds of things,” Rob Gallerani told Axios (thanks VGC). The design director on this Diablo 2: Resurrected says that the most important thing is to support colleagues and support the fans’ decision, even if it is not to buy the game as a protest against the company.

In the midst of the recent controversy surrounding the company, the Diablo 2: Resurrected team appears to have escaped unscathed, but Gallerani says these are things that affect all workers and affect all employees, even those who do not condone the horrible acts described in legal process.

“Many of these points of view weigh heavily on us,” says Gallerani, who comments that huge efforts have still been made to draw characters that look like warriors and not people “just out of the club”.

This updated version of Diablo 2 is Activision Blizzard’s first game to hit stores after a lawsuit was filed by the state of California and after protests by company officials. For the design director, selling the game is important, but so is supporting colleagues in the company and victims.