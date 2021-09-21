Revenue Auction has iPhones at half the price charged by Apple | Cell phone

The Federal Revenue of Fortaleza has an open auction of seized, held in customs or abandoned products. In the 40 lots offered, there are iPhones, vehicles and even gold bars. For individuals to participate in the virtual auction, all that is required is to carry the e-CAC digital certificate. It is important to emphasize that the auctioned products are not guaranteed.

In the first stage of the auction, bid proposals for the desired lot must be sent to Revenue. Although there is a minimum amount, this bid is made in the dark. Entering the online auction phase, bids with a value 10% lower than the highest bid sent. For this auction, bids can be submitted until 6:00 pm on Tuesday (21), with the bidding session expected to start at 10:00 am on Wednesday (22).

iPhones priced below market value

2 of 4 Lot 01 has a 64GB iPhone 11 — Photo: Publicity/Federal Revenue Lot 01 has a 64GB iPhone 11 — Photo: Disclosure/Federal Revenue

In this auction, Apple devices draw attention. Lots 02 and 03 contain the iPhone 12, with 64GB storage. The value of the bids for the phones starts at R$3,000, but there is no mention of the state or colors of the devices. As a comparison, Apple sells the same smartphone for R$6,499 – more than double the minimum bid.

Lots 07, 08, 09 and 10 bring the iPhone 11 in a sealed box, with 128 GB of internal memory, in white and red. There is also a model with 64 GB (lot 01) in green color. They have a minimum bid starting at R$2,500. The value charged by Apple is R$ 4,999 for the 64 GB model and R$ 5,499 for the 128 GB model.

Lots with authorized resale

Some lots are only available to legal entities. This is the case of lot 11, which offers a package of two iPhone 12 Pro Max, one iPhone 12 and one Redmi Note 9 Pro from Xiaomi. The minimum bid for the entire lot is R$9,000, well below market value. As a comparison, the value of the iPhone 12 Pro Max in online retail is R$ 8,399.

Lot 12 also has advantages and comprises 10 Redmi Note 9S with 128GB of storage, plus 15 Apple 18W USB-C chargers. The value measured in online retail for each smartphone is R$1,654. The initial batch bid, with all products, is R$6,000. There are also lots of routers, cell phone cases, usb cables, headphones, and various desktop case models.

3 de 4 Lot 11 brings three iPhones — Photo: Disclosure/Federal Revenue Lot 11 brings three iPhones — Photo: Disclosure/Federal Revenue

Mobile phones to buy at retail

4 of 4 The Internal Revenue Service is not responsible for the product warranty — Photo: Reproduction/Freepik The Internal Revenue Service is not responsible for the product warranty — Photo: Reproduction/Freepik

The auction takes place in a digital environment and, in order to participate, it is necessary to obtain the e-CAC electronic certificate on the IRS website. To request it, all you need to do is have a valid CPF. Whoever auctions off the lot must pay the amount in full on the first business day after the auction. This amount can also be divided as follows: payment of 20% as a down payment within the established period and the other 80% within eight calendar days.

It is also necessary to take into account details such as travel to Fortaleza/CE, as freight is not included. There are also risks involved in the finishing. The revenue understands that, when placing the bid, it assumes what it calls “conscious risk” for the acquisition, without any guarantee. The visitation period for the lots ended on Friday (17). It is noteworthy that for individuals, resale is prohibited.

