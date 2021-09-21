Richard Buckley, husband of Tom Ford, dies at age 72

Richard Buckley, fashion journalist and husband of fashion designer Tom Ford, died last Sunday in Los Angeles, California. He was 72 years old. The information was confirmed by “Vogue” magazine and by Ford’s company, to whom he was married for 35 years.

“It is with great sadness that Tom Ford announces the death of her beloved husband 35 years ago, Richard Buckley. Richard passed away peacefully at his home in Los Angeles last night with Tom and his son Jack at his side. He died of natural causes afterward. a prolonged illness,” said a note sent to the US press, without further details regarding the journalist’s illness.

Born in New York, Richard spent much of his childhood and adolescence in the United States, France and Germany. She began her career writing for “New York Magazine” in 1979, and has had notable stints in other publications such as “Women’s Wear Daily”, “Vanity Fair”, “Mirabella” and “Vogue Hommes International”.

Richard and Tom met in 1986 and dated for 27 years, and finally married in 2014. They have a son, Alexander John Buckley Ford, born in September 2012.

In an interview with “OUT” magazine in 2011, Tom said that he decided to marry Richard when he met him in an elevator for the second time at the offices of a magazine where the journalist worked. “In that elevator I decided I was going to marry him. I’m very practical and I was like, ‘Okay, there’s a lot of chemistry here.’ He met all my requirements, and as soon as we got downstairs, I thought, ‘This is it’.” explained.

“Meeting him was exciting, but it also scared me, because I knew he was different and that what I felt for him would be very different from what I felt before,” he said next.

Richard also talked about the beginning of the relationship with the stylist, which started before Tom became famous in the fashion world. “On our first date, we went to a cheap Upper East Side restaurant called Albuquerque Eats. Tom kept babbling, ‘And in 10 years I’ll be showing my own collection in Paris, and I’ll be a millionaire and I’ll do this and that,'” he recalled In this ocasion.

Richard has faced several health problems over the years. In 1989, he underwent surgery for throat cancer. Three years ago, he told The New York Times in an interview that Tom designed a black silk scarf with special openings for his tracheostomy tube.

“Tom has seen me go through a lot. From my throat cancer to the death of my brother and mother just 48 hours apart, to more bouts of pneumonia than I can count,” he said at the time.

There are still no details about the journalist’s wake and funeral.