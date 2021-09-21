Rico says he was restrained by security at ‘On Vacation’

by

In conversation with pedestrians in “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), Rico Melquiades recalled his participation in “De Vacation with Ex Brasil: Celebs 2” (MTV). The comedian stated that he even broke glass items in the reality show’s decor and that he was, at times, restrained by security guards, even being locked in a room.

“They would come at me, then I would tear my legs. I was very drunk,” he said. At that moment, Solange Gomes, with whom Rico fought in “A Fazenda”, commented: “Wow, the risk I took”. The pawn then reassured her:

I didn’t do that with women, no, I used to fight with my ex, with men. Rich Melquiades

“Damn*, really? On that level, old man?”, said Erasmus, shocked, and the Maceioense nodded:

I was so mad, I’m so jealous. […] The production doesn’t give you a script, but they manage to move the game with the tablet, they would ask my ex to go out with another gay man. […] They had my ex pick someone to go to the master suite. Rich Melquiades

“And who did he choose?” asked Valentina. “Another gay! I turned purple, that day I had promised myself I wouldn’t freak out. The production even put a security guard at the master suite door, afraid I’d come in and break everything. If I was drunk, I’d go into the room. “, Rico replied.

“And the next day, could you look at his face?” asked Valentina. “I woke up full, put on my second and went to the pool. The production never kicked me out. […] Everything messed with my head, I didn’t go a day without drinking, it messes with our minds a lot. But I liked it,” said the pawn.

“Did everyone spend the 30 days there?” asked Erasmus. “It is. It was crowded, about 25, 24 people. It was a zone, the rooms were full, when you arrived drunk, you couldn’t sleep, people kept screaming. Sleeping was horrible,” said Rico.

Before, the comedian even reported the threats directed at him that his family received during “On Vacation”:

It was absurd, they said: ‘Come here, you son of a bitch, I’m going to kill you, you deserve to be tied up, beaten every day’. Every Thursday I got a lot of direct like that because it was the day the show aired. […] It was a lot. Rich Melquiades

