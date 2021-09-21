Rico was sued for moral damages before the reality show

by

Comedian and influencer Rico Melquiades has already been sentenced to pay compensation for moral damages after offending three women in videos posted on Instagram in 2019. At a resort in Maceió, the participant of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV) and friends talked about the body, hair and called one of the women “poor put*”.

According to the process in the TJAL (Tribunal de Justiça of Alagoas), Rico Melquiades — who calls himself Luiz Ricardo Melquíades Santiago — José Davi and Bruno Rafael were sentenced to pay R$ 10 thousand to each of the three women recorded and offended, in addition to bear the court costs and attorney fees estimated at R$3,000.

Judge José Cícero Alves da Silva understood that the videos caused damages to the three women, who filed a lawsuit against the influencer.

[…] at around 10:30 am, they met at the swimming pool at Resort Villas do Pratagy, at which time the defendants began to make misogynistic, prejudiced and derogatory comments on the image of the plaintiffs, who were wearing bathing suits. They also claimed that the free offenses directed at the plaintiffs were not enough, the defendants began to film the environment on their cell phones while making their derogatory comments, soon after posting such videos on their personal profiles on social networks, specifically Instagram, exposing the plaintiffs the hateful and absurd situation to a large number of people, especially because they are public people who have a considerable amount of followers on their social networks, improperly using the image of the authors, who were on the spot and who were mentioned in the videos as women of questionable conduct. Excerpt from the judgment of the case

According to the defense of one of the women, she tried to contact Rico’s group via direct after learning about the videos in the stories from friends. They tried to “dodge” and then recognized “the inconvenience of public posts”. Rico even tried to keep in touch with the woman via phone call.

In the videos described in the process, the three friends talk about the texture of their hair, their bodies and how those women were at the resort. Rico asked Davi to describe the hairline of one of the women who was diving, and the friend said it was “a cake” — earlier, David had called her “put*” and insinuated that she had silicone to pay for.

And is? Her root? Hey, Davi… There’s one that dips every minute because the root is really fluffy. It’s a cake. My hair flies at the ends because the root… At the root it’s the same thing as cake, it swells during the day, it swells. I can’t take that hair anymore. There are some girls there showing themselves because they are well made, I’m already getting jealous of them. She’s watering the root, watering the root again, look (…) Now, my people, what’s the point of being so beautiful, being so tasty and having the root be fluffy? Excerpt from the judgment of the case

Rico Melquiades - Antonio Chahestian/Record TV - Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

The Farm 2021: Rico Melquiades is part of the “The Farm 13” team

Image: Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

Bruno compared the three women with the group of friends, to which Davi replied saying that “he hates poor put…”, which was agreed by Rico. The comedian went on to comment on their bodies.

They’re showing off, but if we throw a needle in her ass, it wilts. Isn’t it, David? I’ll film her at a glance, look at her ass. What an ass, geez, what hate. That’s not the gym, it’s silicone, faggot (…) Ask me, ‘friend, where did you buy your silicone? Excerpt from the judgment of the case

Rico was answered by David that the one who would pay for the “silicone” was “others’ married men”. Rico also said that the water “is getting muddy” due to the makeup base and that it would “stick her ass”.

Thus, there is no controversy as to the content of the videos published by the defendants, nor that the statements contained in them concern the authors. Therefore, the defendants extrapolated the right to free expression, as well as the limits of humor, violating the right to honor and dignity of the plaintiffs, so that the requirements that configure the indemnifiable moral damage are still fulfilled. Excerpt from the judgment of the case

The ruling was published in the Electronic Justice Gazette in July. Then, there was an appeal to analyze the decision, the so-called motion for clarification.

In August, a counterargument was presented and the last move in the process was a petition attached to it on the 13th. The process has pending costs.

O UOL he contacted Rico’s office to find out if compensation had already been paid and what measures were taken by the comedian’s defense, but there has been no return yet. As soon as the story gets the other side, this text will be updated.

Rico Melquiades - Reproduction/Instagram - Reproduction/Instagram

Rico Melquiades participated in another reality show: ‘On Vacation with Ex Celebs’

Image: Reproduction/Instagram

The 29-year-old comedian has already participated in the reality show “On Vacation with Ex Celebs 2”.

In the edition, Matheus Pasquarelli kissed Rico Melquiades’ ex-boyfriend, Luis Mattos, and the two fell out in the house. The argument started at the pool after Matheus told that the two kissed on a date. Rico was annoyed with the way the news was given and tore the durag (a type of bandanna) from the model, in addition to throwing the item in the water. The two faced each other and were separated by their colleagues.

Yesterday, in conversation with other prisoners on the RecordTV reality show, he stated that he broke glass items in the reality show’s decoration and that he was, at times, restrained by security guards, even being locked in a room.

