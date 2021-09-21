‘Ridiculous’ · TV News

Clubs in Rio de Janeiro were irritated by the proposal made by Globo to have pay-per-view rights to Campeonato Carioca until 2024. The offer was not well accepted. All teams found the proposal “ridiculous” and far below what the State is worth.

The meeting took place this Monday (20) at the headquarters of Ferj (Football Federation of the State of Rio de Janeiro) to discuss, among other matters, the contract offered by the leader of the audience.

According to the TV news, the proposal made by Globo executives was only for Premiere, its à la carte football channel. On open TV, Record still has competition rights until 2022. In 2021, the clubs organized their own pay-per-view, which was widely criticized by small teams and other large associations in the state, such as Botafogo, Vasco and Fluminense.

Under the proposal, Globo would transfer a percentage of around 7% of Premiere subscriptions. Currently, the system has 1.4 million legal subscribers, which would amount to around R$5.8 million per month of dispute. As there are three months of competition, Globo would pay R$ 17.4 million — well below the R$ 120 million that the network paid for the contract until its termination, in June 2020.

Along with the pay-per-view values, Globo would pay an outstanding amount of money for the termination of the State, which has not yet been renegotiated. This value is around R$30 million, but only for big clubs. Small teams have not yet discussed this with network executives.

The teams did not like the proposal and were unhappy. Two executives from smaller clubs, heard by the report, admitted that no one was satisfied with what they read. “It was a ridiculous amount, the State is worth more,” said one of them to the column, on condition of anonymity.

For all teams, Globo’s proposal was made to try to end the lawsuit that Ferj is bringing against the station. After being surprised by Globo’s abandonment of a contract that ran until 2024 for all media, the Federation of Rio went to court asking for compensation of R$ 150 million for the damage caused.

In the first instance, Globo lost the process. The case is still in court. If Ferj and the broadcaster came to an agreement for Carioca’s pay-per-view, TV requested that the court order be forgotten. The teams just didn’t reject the proposal completely because they still want to try to negotiate a higher amount for the tournament.