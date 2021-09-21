Rock in Rio Card: what you need to know to buy your ticket

After revealing the main attractions of four of the seven days of the festival (see the line-up here), Rock in Rio opens this Tuesday, at 7 pm, its official pre-sale for the 2022 edition, scheduled for 2, 3 , 4, 8, 9, 10 and 11 September at the Barra Olympic Park.

The sale of Rock in Rio Cards, which gives the right to one day of the event to be chosen by the buyer between November 23, 2021 and April 1, 2022, will be made through the website “Ingresso.com”.

Stay in:all the news about Rock in Rio

Traditionally, there is an intense virtual rush to secure tickets — in 2018, the lot with 198,000 cards sold out in less than two hours. That’s why we’ve prepared a guide with essential tips and information so you don’t lose your place in the main festival in the country.

Keep your registration up to date

First of all, it is important to remember that you can only buy tickets for the festival online. There will be no physical point of sale. And the website for that is https://rockinrio.ingresso.com/. Another thing: it is necessary to be registered on the Ingresso.com platform. To avoid scares, it is recommended that you remember your login and password or, if you don’t have it, register. Preferably, leave your account logged in your browser minutes beforehand.

Rock baby:With Iron Maiden, Rock in Rio confirms ‘metal day’

Number of tickets per person

As with all Rock in Rio pre-sales, there is a ticket limit for each CPF. For this phase, each customer can buy up to four Cards, which entitle them to one day of the festival. For the half-price ticket, only one ticket per CPF. It is possible to use the same credit card in different CPFs, which, obligatorily, require different entries on Ingresso.com.

How much is the ticket

Each Rock in Rio Card costs R$ 545, full price. With half price provided by law, it costs R$272.50. There is also the possibility of a 15% discount (not cumulative with half) for customers who pay with Itaucard or Credicard credit cards. Thus, the Card is R$463.25. Unlike the sock, the discount for Itaú customers can be used on all four tickets.

It is worth remembering that there is only one sector open for sales at Rock in Rio: the lawn.

Podcasts

To the point The implications of the US-French military alliance



Lauro and Gabeira The still obscure points of the agreement between Bolsonaro and Michel Temer



Malu is ON Kim Kataguiri: ‘Bolsonaro takes hostage right’



Viva Voz – Vera Magalhães ‘Brazilian entourage is the braggadocio’





Payment and installment payment methods

In addition to the discount, customers who buy with Itaucard or Credicard credit cards can also pay their tickets in up to eight interest-free installments. For the other cards, it is possible to pay in up to six installments, and there is the possibility of purchasing by bank payment slip.

What are the advantages of Rock in Rio Card

In addition to guaranteeing your place at Rock in Rio 2022 almost a year in advance, the Card allows you to have priority when choosing the day to go to the festival. So, you don’t run the risk of missing out on your favorite artist because of a great demand at the opening of the general sale. As of November 23, 2021, customers can activate their Cards for their preferred days, and this modality is open until April 1, 2022.

Saturday night:Rock in Rio 2022 will feature Post Malone, Jason Derulo, Marshmello and Alok

Do I need to worry about delivery and pickup?

No, for 2022 Rock in Rio adopted 100% digital tickets. There will be no physical tickets. Tickets will be available at Ingresso.com’s registration. In the future, the festival will detail all the information on how to download your ticket on your smartphone and receive the code to access the event.

What are the attractions already confirmed?

Rock in Rio announced four of the festival’s seven headliners next year. Iron Maiden (2/9), Post Malone (3/9), Justin Bieber (4/9) and Dua Lipa (11/9) will close the World Stage in their respective days. To see the other attractions, click here.

stay tuned and be patient

In case you are very anxious, there are people who already open the page https://rockinrio.ingresso.com/ about 10 minutes before the official time, and keep updating until the option to buy appears. All right, but be prepared for possible virtual queues and technical problems on the site due to the high demand. If it runs out, there is still the general sale, with a higher quota, whose date will be announced in the future. The City of Rock holds more than 100,000 people a day.