Rock in Rio tickets go on sale today; see values ​​and attractions

The expectation for purchases from Rock in Rio 2022 tickets ended, as the organization of the event announced that, this Tuesday (21), from 7 pm, sales will begin. The entire sales process will be online and, therefore, we will also give you some tips on how to not miss the opportunity.

Rock in Rio Card, which gives access to ticket pre-sales on the site, will be available for purchase. As announced in advance, the entries will have the values ​​of R$545.00 (full) and R$272.50 (half).

The disclosure has already caused an uproar among many people who start rushing to guarantee access to the event. In the last edition in 2018, around 198,000 cards were sold in two hours, which already sheds light on what can happen after the release. All sales are made online through the event’s official website.

How to buy tickets

As all sales are online, the first step in order not to miss the chance to acquire your passport to the event, which will take place at the Olympic Park in Rio de Janeiro, west of the capital of Rio de Janeiro, is to maintain the registration on the sales platform.

Make sure you have a good internet connection, as it burns out in a matter of hours, taking into account previous events.

Rock in Rio date and confirmed attractions

The event is scheduled to take place on the days September 2, 3, 4, 8, 9, 10 and 11, 2022. The attractions already announced according to the day will be as follows:

September 2nd

Sepultura and the Brazilian Symphonic Orchestra, Dream Theater, Megadeth and Iron Maiden;

September 3rd

Post Malone, Alok, Jason Derulo and Marshmello;

September 4th

Iza, Demi Lovato and Justin Bieber;

September 8th

Joss Stone, Gloria Groove, Duda Beat;

11 september

Ivete Sangalo and Dua Lipa.