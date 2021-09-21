Ronald Koeman will be fired from Barcelona’s command, journalist nails

Coach Ronald Koeman’s future will not remain tied to Barcelona. According to journalist Adrià Soldevila, from the portal ‘Goal’, Barça’s board of directors has already decided to fire the Dutch coach, who recently got involved in public friction with president Joan Laporta.

Before taking effect and announcing the resignation of Koeman, the board of Barcelona wants to define the name that will replace the Dutch. As soon as they reach a consensus, the coach will be notified of his resignation from the Catalan team.

According to the report mentioned above, Barça’s two favorites so far are Xavi Hernández, a great idol at the club that currently commands Al-Sadd, from Qatar, and Roberto Martínez, from the Belgian national team. In addition to them, there are two other candidates, one employed and the other free on the market, whose names were not disclosed.

Ronald Koeman, who was Barcelona’s idol as a player, joined the club in August 2020 to replace Quique Setién, who was fired after the vexatious elimination for Bayern, in which he was thrashed 8-2. In charge of Barça, the coach won the Last season’s King’s Cup.