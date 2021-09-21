Sainz on Ferrari status: “Wouldn’t be happy being a Barrichello” | formula 1

In 2021, Carlos Sainz makes his first year in F1 for Ferrari and, beside him in the garage, there is Charles Leclerc, who is treated like a jewel by Scuderia. Despite this, the Spaniard says his goal is to win the title for the Italian team and not repeat the role played by Rubens Barrichello in the team during the Schumacher era.

– Would I be happy being a Barrichello like Schumacher? No, clearly not. I want to be world champion with Ferrari. That’s what I strive for every day, but time will tell whether or not I will achieve it – says Sainz in an interview with the Spanish newspaper “As”.

Asked how it felt to leave McLaren and see Daniel Ricciardo, who took his place, win in Monza with his old team, Sainz says he doesn’t regret the decision.

– Nobody asked me that question when I was close to winning in Monaco. No, I don’t miss McLaren, I’m very happy with Ferrari and I’m living the best year of my career, I like F1, I like my team, I make a dream come true and time will tell if I’m wrong. It’s a long-term project, not to win in Monza (the last race of 2021). But of course we have a plan to win again – he explains.

Sainz adds on the bonus of being a Ferrari driver.

– There are things about Ferrari that don’t happen in other teams. I see the special of being a Ferrari driver, like being able to give my family a lift in an F1 triple, or getting into a classic Ferrari in Fiorano – he says.

Despite wanting to avoid the second Ferrari driver label, this first year Sainz is trailing Leclerc in the driver’s table. While the Monegasque is in sixth place, with 104 points, the Spaniard is in seventh place, with 97.5. The pair are back on track this weekend for the Russian GP, ​​the 15th stage of 2021.