Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus wins conceptual rendering with 50 MP camera

The new Samsung Galaxy S22, expected to be launched next year, are getting closer to reality, with several details and specifications already leaked, despite week after week new corrections and speculations emerge to give better shape to the novelty. Conceptual renderings also appear to keep dreaming, but now with a more concrete and accurate view of how the South Korean’s smartphone should arrive. Now the LetsGoDigital portal, in its faithful partnership with designer Technizo Concept, has designed a series of Galaxy S22 Plus renderers, as well as a presentation video.

The renders designed by Technizo Concept are inspired by the S21 Plus, with minor changes to cameras and other settings. It is expected that the main camera and telephoto zoom camera will be swapped. The 12 MP wide-angle camera will likely be replaced by the recently announced ISOCELL GN5. This is a 50 MP camera sensor with ultra fast autofocus. On the front camera part, a 10 MP camera perforated on the screen is expected. Presumably the Galaxy S22 Plus will again have a Full HD AMOLED screen with an adaptive 120 Hz refresh rate. There is still some uncertainty as to the size. According to some rumors, the difference in screen size between the base model and the Plus model will be reduced.





