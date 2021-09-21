Samsung may announce One UI 4 soon; see what to expect from the new system

Samsung continues working to improve its operating system and offer a better user experience to the company’s customers by adding new features and functions of the One UI, an interface that integrates the most varied laptops of the brand and is currently in its beta version, indicating the possibility of a release in the coming months. In general, each version of the software adds improvements and new features for the company’s devices, including some that were released earlier.

One UI is the interface developed by Samsung based on Google’s operating system and applied to South Korean phones with some modifications and additional features, including design improvements, new tools and other general improvements. One UI 4.0 is the version based on Android 12 and which is currently in its beta test version, including experimental features that may or may not be present in the final version, such as the possibility to install icons directly from the Play Store, for example.

The new version should come with more system customization options, being possible to customize the widgets and icons present on the home screen, change the way notifications are received, wallpaper and much more, in addition to exclusive features aimed at privacy. Rumor has it that user information will receive greater care in One UI 4.0, which is expected to bring new layers of protection and enhanced privacy functions. One of the features that must be present is the visualization of the permissions history of the last 7 days, increasing the management of this data.

The expectation is that we will also have improvements in the post-processing of the cameras — which will receive a cleaner and more intuitive layout — and general advances in system performance, which should have upgrades in terms of energy consumption, a problem that is frequently reported by users of the brand.

The developer has not released much information about the stable version of the system, however rumors indicate that smartphones from the S21 line and the new generation of folding can start receiving the update later this year, but there is no official timetable.