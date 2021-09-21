Samsung would be considering the possibility of putting a 200 MP camera on the Galaxy S23 Ultra

O Samsung Galaxy S22 It hasn’t even been officially presented yet and some rumors about a possible S23 are already surfacing. The information at the time is that the device can come with a 200 MP camera. According to the Ice Universe Twitter profile, which is a well-known source of smartphone information, the South Korean manufacturer would be studying the possibility of including the 200 MP sensor in the Ultra version of the Galaxy S23.

Samsung is considering carrying a 200MP sensor for the Galaxy S23 Ultra. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) September 18, 2021

Previously, other rumors indicated that a 200 MP lens would be added to the Galaxy S22. It is worth noting that the leaker did not confirm that the sensor will be present in the device, but rather said that the company considers the possibility. Recently, the brand announced a new 200MP camera sensor, O ISOCELL HP1. There are also reports that Xiaomi would be preparing a smartphone with this sensor to launch it soon.